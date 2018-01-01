Hassle-free SSL redirections for your naked domains

The simplest way to redirect all traffic, encrypted or not, from your naked domain. No need to transfer your domain or change your PaaS or DNS provider.


Benefits

Ready to use with all PaaS

Heroku, Google App Engine, Netlify, Now.sh, Hasura, AWS S3 — you name it, we got. No need to switch your infrastructure provider: NakedSSL works with every single PaaS out there.

Compatible with every single DNS provider

No need to transfer your domain, to change your DNS provider or to configure complex settings. Just add a simple DNS record and we’ll add some SSL clothes to your naked domain.

Ideal for low-to-medium traffic web-sites and web-apps

NakedSSL works perfectly with low-to-medium traffic web sites/apps, from a few dozen to several thousand visitors per day. We are pretty sure we can scale with you.

100% private and transparent for your users

Your visitors do not even notice the redirection. Furthermore, we do not collect or store any data related to your website: we just apply an encrypted 301 redirection. Your data is yours.

The easiest SSL redirection service ever made

Thanks to the power of Let’s Encrypt, you can now forget about provisioning servers, generating SSL certificates, installing and managing them: just a few clicks and we take care of everything.

Improve your SEO

NakedSSL redirects your traffic using a simple 301 permanent redirection keeping the full URI, so search engines won’t ever detect duplicated content.

Multi-region support

We have servers both in the EU and the USA. Create a better user experience and faster redirection by choosing the region closer to where the majority of your users are based.

Different packages adapted to your needs

It doesn't matter if you’re a freelance web developer or a big agency: we offer different packages according to your needs, starting with a free plan for one domain – forever.

Discover it now for free

Start with our free single-domain plan and upgrade only if necessary: NakedSSL offers 3 different plans for all your needs.
Need even more domains? Just contact us.

Single Plan

1 domain

FREE FOREVER

(or until we are broke)

Sixpack Plan

6 domains

€4.99 / month

€49.90 / year

Shitload Plan

25 domains

€16.99 / month

€169.90 / year

