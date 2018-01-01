Heroku, Google App Engine, Netlify, Now.sh, Hasura, AWS S3 — you name it, we got. No need to switch your infrastructure provider: NakedSSL works with every single PaaS out there.
No need to transfer your domain, to change your DNS provider or to configure complex settings. Just add a simple DNS record and we’ll add some SSL clothes to your naked domain.
NakedSSL works perfectly with low-to-medium traffic web sites/apps, from a few dozen to several thousand visitors per day. We are pretty sure we can scale with you.
Your visitors do not even notice the redirection. Furthermore, we do not collect or store any data related to your website: we just apply an encrypted 301 redirection. Your data is yours.
Thanks to the power of Let’s Encrypt, you can now forget about provisioning servers, generating SSL certificates, installing and managing them: just a few clicks and we take care of everything.
NakedSSL redirects your traffic using a simple 301 permanent redirection keeping the full URI, so search engines won’t ever detect duplicated content.
We have servers both in the EU and the USA. Create a better user experience and faster redirection by choosing the region closer to where the majority of your users are based.
It doesn't matter if you’re a freelance web developer or a big agency: we offer different packages according to your needs, starting with a free plan for one domain – forever.
Start with our free single-domain plan and upgrade only if necessary: NakedSSL offers 3 different plans for all your needs.
Need even more domains? Just contact us.
FREE FOREVER
(or until we are broke)
€4.99 / month
€49.90 / year
€16.99 / month
€169.90 / year